Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vosidiy Muslimbek

E-commerce app - dark mode

Vosidiy Muslimbek
Vosidiy Muslimbek
  • Save
E-commerce app - dark mode product page shopping cart ui mobile app clean minimal ecommerce ui shop app ios shopping app ios app android shopping app e-commerce app dark mode
Download color palette

Hi! This is e-commerce shopping app dark version.
I made it to improve my Visual Design skills.
I am inspired by shot "E-Commerce Home and Product Page" by Fini Charisa. I made many changes on icons, typography, images and so on. Now it is more practical in terms of converting into real app

Thanks!
Follow me on: Instagram | Twitter | Linkedin
----
Have project? Let's discuss
Telegram chat | Contacts

597c395fce0960dc6186d3abc6860cb4
Rebound of
E-Commerce Home and Product Page - Dark Mode
By Fini Charisa
Vosidiy Muslimbek
Vosidiy Muslimbek

More by Vosidiy Muslimbek

View profile
    • Like