Kindly Hearts Logo Design

branding logo design
A simple design for a year-long philanthropic campaign focused on service and fundraising to support local communities in areas most directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic such as: food security, student/school support, and basic needs shortages. The concept for the logo was taken from a line from the organizations Symphony: "...that with gracious and kindly hearts, we may share in both joy and sorrow."

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
