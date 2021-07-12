Kindly Hearts Logo Design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
A simple design for a year-long philanthropic campaign focused on service and fundraising to support local communities in areas most directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic such as: food security, student/school support, and basic needs shortages. The concept for the logo was taken from a line from the organizations Symphony: "...that with gracious and kindly hearts, we may share in both joy and sorrow."