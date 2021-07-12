Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mizan R

Wordmark logo

Mizan R
Mizan R
  • Save
Wordmark logo carrier logo rental logo rent logo vara logo design bhara logo design vara logo bhara bhara logo logo design
Download color palette

"Bhara" is a Bengali word (Bangla language) that means rent. This is a wordmark logo and designed for mobile application logo named "Bhara". Sometimes we need to rent a house, car, hotel, bike, etc. This app can help us solve this problem.

GET IN TOUCH
EMAIL: mizanr94@live.com
WHATSAPP: +8801711126014

VIEW MY PROJECTS
Behance

Mizan R
Mizan R

More by Mizan R

View profile
    • Like