It's always fun to try new things! Here I present my iteration for day eight of #DailyUi Challenge "404 Error Page"👩💻
Here I had designed a 404 error page for an OTT Platform for children where they can find cartoons of their choices, I also tried my hand on 3d illustration for the first time.😊
I hope you like it. Do let me know your thoughts in the comments section.
Thankyou!!❤