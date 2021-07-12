Geetanjali verma

404 Error Page

Geetanjali verma
Geetanjali verma
  • Save
404 Error Page figma design scoobydoo 3dillustration ottplatform childrenottplatform 404error page 404 dailydesign dailyui008 dailyuichallenge dailyui uidesign designispiration design ux 3d ui
Download color palette

It's always fun to try new things! Here I present my iteration for day eight of #DailyUi Challenge "404 Error Page"👩‍💻

Here I had designed a 404 error page for an OTT Platform for children where they can find cartoons of their choices, I also tried my hand on 3d illustration for the first time.😊

I hope you like it. Do let me know your thoughts in the comments section.
Thankyou!!❤

Geetanjali verma
Geetanjali verma

More by Geetanjali verma

View profile
    • Like