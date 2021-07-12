It's always fun to try new things! Here I present my iteration for day eight of #DailyUi Challenge "404 Error Page"👩‍💻

Here I had designed a 404 error page for an OTT Platform for children where they can find cartoons of their choices, I also tried my hand on 3d illustration for the first time.😊

I hope you like it. Do let me know your thoughts in the comments section.

Thankyou!!❤