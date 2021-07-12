Randy Ferdiawan

Restaurant Dashboard

Restaurant Dashboard
Hello everyone! 👋
Today I want to share with you guys about this UI design that I created for my college assignment last semester, this shot is the UI design of the restaurant application dashboard.
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
