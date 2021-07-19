Good for Sale
Blocs - Store Integration

We recently added support to find and install any Blocs add-on from the Blocs Store, without leaving Blocs!

It makes discovering and integrating 3rd party Blocs content a breeze!

If you've never heard of Blocs, it's an easy to use web design tool for the Mac (think Lego + web design), if you're interested, you can download and play around with the Blocs Website Builder for free.

Posted on Jul 19, 2021
