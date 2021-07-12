KaanEcted – DJ logo

KaanEcted – an danish amature hardstyle DJ.

My friends brother have been playing as a DJ for a little while and now he had the chance to perform at a small festival.

He came to me with a short notice with a wish to make his appearance as cool and joyful as possible.

I quickly went to the desk and came up with this energetic logo which will appear as his visual identity and merchandise to the festival and hopefully in future events also.

