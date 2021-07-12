KaanEcted – DJ logo

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
KaanEcted – an danish amature hardstyle DJ.
My friends brother have been playing as a DJ for a little while and now he had the chance to perform at a small festival.
He came to me with a short notice with a wish to make his appearance as cool and joyful as possible.
I quickly went to the desk and came up with this energetic logo which will appear as his visual identity and merchandise to the festival and hopefully in future events also.
Hit "L" if you like the logo!