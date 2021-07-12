Rheza Vincentius

Sushi Menu

Sushi Menu graphic design appdesign menu black sushi food app ui ux design branding
Hi There,
This is a website concept for a Food App . Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂

Available for crafting your ideas.

#Photo by Derek Duran on Unsplash

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
