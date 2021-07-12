Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Siddhant giri

Day #018 : Analytics UI

Siddhant giri
Siddhant giri
  • Save
Day #018 : Analytics UI branding logo illustration typography icon graphic design design ux ui 100daysofui
Download color palette

Day #018 : Analytics UI
Made a Analytics Dashboard UI. Used dark theme for the designing.
I hope you like my design
Feedbacks are always awaited.

Siddhant giri
Siddhant giri

More by Siddhant giri

View profile
    • Like