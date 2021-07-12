Mexican Themed game reels development

The game reel looks like a festive decoration.

⠀

The design features red and green colors - like the national flag of Mexico.

⠀

The slot name and the reel control panel are decorated with bright flags. The "SPIN" button is made in the form of a cactus.

⠀

You can find this project at our website https://artforgame.com/portfolio-item/mexican-party/

⁠

#reels #gamereels #slotgamereels #reelsdesign #reelsart #Mexico #mexicanthemed #mexicanslot #mexicansymbols #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casino