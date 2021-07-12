Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
artforgame

Mexican Themed game reels development

artforgame
artforgame
  • Save
Mexican Themed game reels development slot game design slot game art mexican slot machine mexican slot game mexican themed mexican slot slot machine development slot machine developer game reels developer game reels development game reels art gamereel game reels reels illustration design gambling slot design game design game art
Download color palette

The game reel looks like a festive decoration.

The design features red and green colors - like the national flag of Mexico.

The slot name and the reel control panel are decorated with bright flags. The "SPIN" button is made in the form of a cactus.

You can find this project at our website https://artforgame.com/portfolio-item/mexican-party/

#reels #gamereels #slotgamereels #reelsdesign #reelsart #Mexico #mexicanthemed #mexicanslot #mexicansymbols #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casino

artforgame
artforgame
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by artforgame

View profile
    • Like