UI/UX design with selling structure for landing page

Hello! 😃
Landing page for US company that sells wipes and sanitize.
What was done?
✅ Marketing prototypes (Selling structure)
✅ Wireframe & Prototype
✅ Design solutions
✅ Branding
✅ Adaptive design
✅ UI Kit
😇 Don't forget to give feedback, please.
Do you like it? Press 🖤
Do you have a project idea?
🔥 I will do a quick analysis and give you my recommendations.
👋 Feel free to contact me.
Say hello: podolyanko.s@gmail.com
Telegram: @p_ssv