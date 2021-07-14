Case Study Illustration

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi!
This illustration was created for a case study article testing Youtube audio and Youtube video ads. Includes lot of data and statistics so it might be very useful and practical for your business.
As always, the sketch was created in Adobe Photoshop and colored later in Adobe Illustrator.
Hope you like it, if you do, feel free to hit "Like" ❤
Thank you for watching!