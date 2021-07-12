Michael

Typographic composition (Metal Mug)

Typographic composition (Metal Mug) merchandise typeposter typographicposter merch cup mug typographicposters typography typographic typetreatment
Designed several typographic compositions. They could be used in merchandise (posters, gifts, souvenirs, t-shirts, mugs).

Check out more on Behance
https://www.behance.net/gallery/103827133/Love

Создал несколько шрифтовых композиций и оформил их в виде сувениров (плакатов, постеров, футболок, кружек).

