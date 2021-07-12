Data-driven album cover

NEW! The Data Storytelling Course.

✏️ Through a series of written exercises about data storytelling and creative writing, delegates will create several editorially-driven data stories.

💬 What past participants said about this course:

"The exercises were engaging, and determining your audience for data storytelling was most impactful."

"This course was mind-blowing and I'm sure it will have a huge positive impact on my work! I can't wait to share what I learned with the rest of the team!"

-

⏰ 2.5 hours – with few coffee breaks!

🗓 Wed 1st September

18:00 CEST (Europe)

12:00 EDT (USA - New York)

21:30 IST (India - Maharashtra)

09:00 PDT (USA - California)

📚 Theoretical lectures and a guided exercises (no software required)

🎟 Book via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-data-storytelling-course-tickets-162643415835?aff=dribbble

🚨 Limited spaces available