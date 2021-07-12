Tiziana Alocci

Data-driven album cover

Data-driven album cover illustration design information design diagram graph chart data visualization infographic dataviz
NEW! The Data Storytelling Course.
✏️ Through a series of written exercises about data storytelling and creative writing, delegates will create several editorially-driven data stories.

💬 What past participants said about this course:
"The exercises were engaging, and determining your audience for data storytelling was most impactful."
"This course was mind-blowing and I'm sure it will have a huge positive impact on my work! I can't wait to share what I learned with the rest of the team!"
⏰ 2.5 hours – with few coffee breaks!
🗓 Wed 1st September
18:00 CEST (Europe)
12:00 EDT (USA - New York)
21:30 IST (India - Maharashtra)
09:00 PDT (USA - California)
📚 Theoretical lectures and a guided exercises (no software required)
🎟 Book via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-data-storytelling-course-tickets-162643415835?aff=dribbble
🚨 Limited spaces available

