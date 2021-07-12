Keshav Kishore

REMITTENT rebranding

Keshav Kishore
Keshav Kishore
Hire Me
  • Save
REMITTENT rebranding wolf logo mark branding shapes negative space typography minimal logo
REMITTENT rebranding wolf logo mark branding shapes negative space typography minimal logo
REMITTENT rebranding wolf logo mark branding shapes negative space typography minimal logo
REMITTENT rebranding wolf logo mark branding shapes negative space typography minimal logo
REMITTENT rebranding wolf logo mark branding shapes negative space typography minimal logo
Download color palette
  1. Frame 58.png
  2. Frame 61.png
  3. Logo lines.png
  4. Frame 59.png
  5. Frame 68.png

Founded in 2014 in Seixal
We are a brand focused on ‘streetwear’ style. We wanted to bring something new to the national fashion market.
Combining quality designs at an affordable price, we know that you want the best and the latest trends, so our mission is to make that happen.
.
https://www.remittent.pt/en/
.
If you are looking for a logo / brand identity design
say hi@simpul.design.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Keshav Kishore
Keshav Kishore
crafting digital experience.
Hire Me

More by Keshav Kishore

View profile
    • Like