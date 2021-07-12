Melih Gengönül

K A R G O

Melih Gengönül
Melih Gengönül
  • Save
K A R G O kargo instant delivery cargo branding
Download color palette

Kargo is a micro delivery company that couriers are only ride a bicycle for zero carbon emission and cheapest service fee.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Melih Gengönül
Melih Gengönül

More by Melih Gengönül

View profile
    • Like