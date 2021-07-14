Gyöngyi Balogh
Creatopy

Shutterstock Integration Illustration

Gyöngyi Balogh
Creatopy
Gyöngyi Balogh for Creatopy
  • Save
Shutterstock Integration Illustration geometric style doodle simple window gradient glow green vector design flat update creatopy application photos stock integration shutterstock illustrator illustration
Download color palette

Certainly one of the biggest updates of Creatopy: Shutterstock Integration. From now on you can use premium quality Shutterstock photos in the Creatopy app.

💚

Creatopy
Creatopy

More by Creatopy

View profile
    • Like