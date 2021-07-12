Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
UI/UX monster

Cryptocurrency App I Crypto whale UI Kit (light mode)

UI/UX monster
UI/UX monster
  • Save
Cryptocurrency App I Crypto whale UI Kit (light mode) whale graphic design exchange bitcoin wallet app cryptocurrency app app ui kit crypto design ui vector minimal ux
Download color palette

Cryptocurrency App I Crypto whale

Crypto whale is a new template created for crypto & bitcoin apps, cryptocurrency exchange, and numbers of UI cards to fit on your crypto projects.

🚀 You can get the Crypto UI Kit here, on ui8 :
https://ui8.net/uimonster/products/crypto-whale-mobile-app-ui-kit-dark-mode

😉 Hope you like it!
We are available 🟢 for new projects: uiuxmonster@gmail.com

UI/UX monster
UI/UX monster

More by UI/UX monster

View profile
    • Like