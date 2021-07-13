Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Night Hockey League

Night Hockey League q10 puck stick athlete hockey player league hockey sports identity sports logo sports design sports branding sports sport
The logo of Night Hockey League — main amateur hockey league in Russia.

The geometry of the hockey player on the updated logo was redesigned — the silhouette was made more precise with regular angles, and now it looks more athletic. Among other things, small elements were taken out and a logo system was developed for small scales because the logo must be read on mobile devices and must be easy to manufacture for production.

Read more here: https://quberten.com/night-league-restyling

