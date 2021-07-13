The logo of Night Hockey League — main amateur hockey league in Russia.

The geometry of the hockey player on the updated logo was redesigned — the silhouette was made more precise with regular angles, and now it looks more athletic. Among other things, small elements were taken out and a logo system was developed for small scales because the logo must be read on mobile devices and must be easy to manufacture for production.

Read more here: https://quberten.com/night-league-restyling