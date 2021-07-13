🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
The logo of Night Hockey League — main amateur hockey league in Russia.
The geometry of the hockey player on the updated logo was redesigned — the silhouette was made more precise with regular angles, and now it looks more athletic. Among other things, small elements were taken out and a logo system was developed for small scales because the logo must be read on mobile devices and must be easy to manufacture for production.
Read more here: https://quberten.com/night-league-restyling