OCEAN COLLECTIVE

OCEAN COLLECTIVE olive wreath olive hand mexican desing sea logo collective ocean logo illustration illustration design iconography logo icon
Un-used logo proposal for Ocean Collective. A non-profit organization that celebrate filmmakers that are targeting issues in our seas and waters to have a better planet.

