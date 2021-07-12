Grant O'Dell

Hey look! A new job!

Hey look! A new job! illustration ui design branding brand logo
I cannot be more excited to start my adventure at Focus Lab today as a Brand and UI Designer. It's always a bit bittersweet to change things up, but I'm so blessed to get to join this team and do what I love most with them.

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
