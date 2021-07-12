Shaun Heath

Tall 10th Birthday - 3D Illustration

Shaun Heath
Shaun Heath
Hire Me
  • Save
Tall 10th Birthday - 3D Illustration branding birthday anniversary illustration 3d webflow ux animationui blender graphic design
Tall 10th Birthday - 3D Illustration branding birthday anniversary illustration 3d webflow ux animationui blender graphic design
Tall 10th Birthday - 3D Illustration branding birthday anniversary illustration 3d webflow ux animationui blender graphic design
Download color palette
  1. Tall - 10th Birthday.jpg
  2. Lego Close Up.jpg
  3. Car Close Up.jpg

So recently I moved agencies, and again, my new found skills in blender lended itself quite well to helping them celebrate their 10th anniversary. The brief was to create a graphic that encapsulates the last 10 years, so with some digging, and some ideas from the rest of the team I worked on creating this graphic.

This then turned into a website which I designed and built using Figma and Webflow, all in all, a great project to show them what I am capable of. I'll post the website tomorrow so you can see how that turned out!

Shaun Heath
Shaun Heath
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Shaun Heath

View profile
    • Like