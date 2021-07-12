Tall 10th Birthday - 3D Illustration

So recently I moved agencies, and again, my new found skills in blender lended itself quite well to helping them celebrate their 10th anniversary. The brief was to create a graphic that encapsulates the last 10 years, so with some digging, and some ideas from the rest of the team I worked on creating this graphic.

This then turned into a website which I designed and built using Figma and Webflow, all in all, a great project to show them what I am capable of. I'll post the website tomorrow so you can see how that turned out!