ARK Invest Financial Investment Company Logo Mark Redesign

ARK Invest is an investment management firm based in New York City which was founded by Cathie Wood in 2014. As of February 2021, the company had $50 billion in assets under management.
I have been following ARK Invest for quite a while now. They have been following a rather innovative approach among investment firms as being much more open with their investment strategies and analysis.
The current logo they are using is created by combining A, R and K letters together - very similar to what we have been doing with name logo designs. Since I have seen the logo, I wanted to update the look with a similar design but with with a better harmony between these letters.
I am very happy with the overall result and will be happy to hear your thoughts as well..