🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I was commissioned to create this illustration for a recent issue of The Planner magazine. The illustration accompanied an article focussing on the consequences of change within planning policy and regulations, discussing both positive and negative outcomes.
Working with this client is fun because, unlike other commissions, I sometimes receive a written direction for the artwork rather than the article itself. This allows me to focus purely on creating my own visual interpretation. On this occasion, I was asked to illustrate a big ‘yin and yang’ symbol on the side of proscenium arch stage, with the author trying to push it to the centre.
You can see the full illustration here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/123315025/The-Planner-Yin-and-Yang
© Zara Picken 2021 www.zarapicken.com