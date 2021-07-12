I was commissioned to create this illustration for a recent issue of The Planner magazine. The illustration accompanied an article focussing on the consequences of change within planning policy and regulations, discussing both positive and negative outcomes.

Working with this client is fun because, unlike other commissions, I sometimes receive a written direction for the artwork rather than the article itself. This allows me to focus purely on creating my own visual interpretation. On this occasion, I was asked to illustrate a big ‘yin and yang’ symbol on the side of proscenium arch stage, with the author trying to push it to the centre.

You can see the full illustration here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/123315025/The-Planner-Yin-and-Yang

© Zara Picken 2021 www.zarapicken.com