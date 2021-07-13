Color Theory Fundamentals Illustration

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
This is an illustration I've created for one of my favorite articles written by Creatopy. Being an illustrator/designer colors are very important when it comes about designing. It's a way we communicate and there's so much more about it than you think. To read more about colors, visit: Creatopy Blog .
Hope you liked it!
💜