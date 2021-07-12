Rachel Veitch

Art School Logo Design

Brandpractice: Design a colorful logo for an art school. Playing off of the fractured-yet-whole idea of a mosaic, I chose a more tinted color pallet reminiscent of stained glass and triangular pieces that fit together to make an M out of negative space.

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
