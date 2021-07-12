Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
A portfolio website for a creative designer -UI design

A portfolio website for a creative designer -UI design user interface design web ui ux design website redesign ui ux designer for hourly rate ui ux designer glassmorphism felixsolutions felixlk rasanganaj website ui design uiux landing page ui
The use of Glassmorphism in UI Design!😍

👉 Glassmorphism is a term used to describe UI design that emphasises light or dark objects, placed on top of colourful backgrounds. A background-blur is placed on the objects which allows the background to shine through – giving it the impression of frosted glass.

-a simple and clear definition from Anchordigital

Also Glassmorphism is one of the UI design aesthetics I love most!. As designers,developers or enthusiasts what’s your opinion?

Design by : #rasanaganj #felix_solutions_lk

Available for your work , Drop a line on: felixsolutions@yahoo.com

