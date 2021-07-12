A portfolio website for a creative designer -UI design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
The use of Glassmorphism in UI Design!😍
👉 Glassmorphism is a term used to describe UI design that emphasises light or dark objects, placed on top of colourful backgrounds. A background-blur is placed on the objects which allows the background to shine through – giving it the impression of frosted glass.
-a simple and clear definition from Anchordigital
Also Glassmorphism is one of the UI design aesthetics I love most!. As designers,developers or enthusiasts what’s your opinion?
Design by : #rasanaganj #felix_solutions_lk
