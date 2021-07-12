A portfolio website for a creative designer -UI design

The use of Glassmorphism in UI Design!😍

👉 Glassmorphism is a term used to describe UI design that emphasises light or dark objects, placed on top of colourful backgrounds. A background-blur is placed on the objects which allows the background to shine through – giving it the impression of frosted glass.

-a simple and clear definition from Anchordigital

Also Glassmorphism is one of the UI design aesthetics I love most!. As designers,developers or enthusiasts what’s your opinion?

