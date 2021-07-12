Ageng Widodo

Raja Sepokat

Ageng Widodo
Ageng Widodo
  • Save
Raja Sepokat mobile shoes ux ui design
Download color palette

Hi, Lads!

Glad to be back for share my exploration mobile app about Shoes Store App. Hoping to learn a lot from y'all. Feel free to your feedback. Thank you!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Ageng Widodo
Ageng Widodo

More by Ageng Widodo

View profile
    • Like