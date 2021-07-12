Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Website landing page

Website landing page ui design
Publishing my first design in this platform. This is a design I made for my personal project to share random code snippets among the developers community.

I am always open to your opinions and all your advices are appreciated!

Thank you.

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
