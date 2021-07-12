Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Table management system

Table management system restaurant uxdesign ux uidesign ui
Table management system for a college assignment, the purpose of which was to help workers organize and control customer consumption. One of the demands of the task was to follow Nielsen's heuristics.

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
