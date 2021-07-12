Malagä Brd

Airport Nice Côte d'Azur

Malagä Brd
Malagä Brd
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

This motion was made in order to explain the different stages of the passage to the security of the airport. You can see it in full on https://vimeo.com/572942870

Malagä Brd
Malagä Brd
Video marketing & storytelling agency. Our predict? Motion!
Hire Us

More by Malagä Brd

View profile
    • Like