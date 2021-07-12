Project Management Platform

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Basecamp, Asana, and Jira — does that ring a bell? These are project management tools. We’ve decided to create something similar. Check our new shot — a project management system 👨🏽‍💼 It’s a combination of PM tool and a calendar.

On the shot, there is a week view of a Gantt chart. It helps you see overlapping tasks and deadlines. Consequently organizing the project in a smooth way.

The user can also:

🗣 discuss the project details in the chat

👥 see the project members and add new ones

📋 distribute the tasks

🔵 We used an accent blue as it’s one of the best for focus and concentration.

Created by Olya Fleryanovich