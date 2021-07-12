Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Purrweb UI

Project Management Platform

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Basecamp, Asana, and Jira — does that ring a bell? These are project management tools. We’ve decided to create something similar. Check our new shot — a project management system 👨🏽‍💼 It’s a combination of PM tool and a calendar.

On the shot, there is a week view of a Gantt chart. It helps you see overlapping tasks and deadlines. Consequently organizing the project in a smooth way.

The user can also:
🗣 discuss the project details in the chat
👥 see the project members and add new ones
📋 distribute the tasks

🔵 We used an accent blue as it’s one of the best for focus and concentration.

Created by Olya Fleryanovich

