Project Management Platform

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Basecamp, Asana, and Jira — does that ring a bell? These are project management tools. We’ve decided to create something similar. Check our new shot — a project management system 👨🏽💼 It’s a combination of PM tool and a calendar.
On the shot, there is a week view of a Gantt chart. It helps you see overlapping tasks and deadlines. Consequently organizing the project in a smooth way.
The user can also:
🗣 discuss the project details in the chat
👥 see the project members and add new ones
📋 distribute the tasks
🔵 We used an accent blue as it’s one of the best for focus and concentration.
Press 💜 if you like our design and share feedback!
P.S. If you want to gain insight into UI/UX design trends, check out our article.
Created by Olya Fleryanovich
