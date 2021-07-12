Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rifan Heyn

Rooster Job Listing Platform

Rifan Heyn
Rifan Heyn
  • Save
Rooster Job Listing Platform webapp dashboard app platform job listing platform job board job uiux user interface user experience website design uxdesign ux uidesign ui
Download color palette

Rooster is a job listing plaform created to help companies find great talent across the world.

Here is the redesign of the platform. I would love to hear your feedback!

Rifan Heyn
Rifan Heyn

More by Rifan Heyn

View profile
    • Like