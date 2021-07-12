Parimatch: Profile

Profile now feels like home 🏠

Profile says more about a product than any other part – because ultimately books are not judged by their covers. All the pages related to personal information should be clean, well-structured and give immediate answers to all the questions – even the ones that did not come up yet.

Clean subsections make it easier to navigate both on desktop and mobile and highlight what is really important and needs attention.

The balance stays right at the top with the main numbers.

┈┈┈┈┈

Case study at: https://flatstudio.co/work/gambling/parimatch

┈┈┈┈┈

Flatstudio · Instagram · Facebook · Twitter

P.S. Follow us & Like [L] this shot to share the love! 😍