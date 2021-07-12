Parimatch: Profile

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
feels like home 🏠
Profile says more about a product than any other part – because ultimately books are not judged by their covers. All the pages related to personal information should be clean, well-structured and give immediate answers
to all the questions – even the ones that did not come up yet.
Clean subsections make it easier
to navigate both on desktop and mobile and highlight what is really important and needs attention.
The balance stays right at the top with the main numbers.
Case study at: https://flatstudio.co/work/gambling/parimatch
