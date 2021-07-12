Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tanmay | Logo Designer & Icon Designer

Help, Care Logo Concept

Help, Care Logo Concept branding logo connect connection social network network love heart child care parents support care help
Logo proposal for a social network, which connects parents and care provider together.

