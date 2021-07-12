🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi guys! 👋
It's been a while since not doing some design exploration.
Let me introduce you my design of shoes sport store app. Hope you like it! Don't forget to tap 'L' if you like this design and leave feedback in the comments
Thank you!
Please enjoy our posts and follow us :")
Have a good Monday
✉️ Have a project idea?
I'm available for new projects muhkhalifrizaldiw@gmail.com