Military Trophies Park - Website

Military Trophies Park - Website country park animation september war susha azerbaijan green military tank user interface user experience design ux ui
"Military Booty Park" was established by the Armenian army to restore the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan from September 27 to November 10, 2020 during the 44-day Patriotic War. Aims to demonstrate defensive barriers.

website: https://herbiqenimetlerparki.az

