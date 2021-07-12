Military Trophies Park - Website

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
"Military Booty Park" was established by the Armenian army to restore the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan from September 27 to November 10, 2020 during the 44-day Patriotic War. Aims to demonstrate defensive barriers.
website: https://herbiqenimetlerparki.az