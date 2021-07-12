Diego Toda de Oliveira

Beaver Bank - Assistant Pro Template

Beaver Bank - Assistant Pro Template glassmorphism glass modern landing page website web design bank icons 3d icon 3d
I've been working with the guys at Beaver Builder to create a template library to be released as a free resource for their new product. I had lots of fun working on this one!

What do you think?

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
