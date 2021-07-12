Rich Rawlyk

firelight

firelight identity drawing ink guidance story telling tell stories tale a whales tail whales goals transformation myth art book illustration
Feeling anxious, Wishy wanted to ask his Grandfather why whales loved the sea, but he hesitated. Seeing his grandfather it was easy to doubt his plan, would he be able to tell Wishy why whales loved the sea?

That night, wrapped in the dark blanket of night Wishy gazed into their small fire. With food and rest his exhaustion began to fade, replaced with excitement.

Artifacts of Story

