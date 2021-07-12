🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Feeling anxious, Wishy wanted to ask his Grandfather why whales loved the sea, but he hesitated. Seeing his grandfather it was easy to doubt his plan, would he be able to tell Wishy why whales loved the sea?
That night, wrapped in the dark blanket of night Wishy gazed into their small fire. With food and rest his exhaustion began to fade, replaced with excitement.