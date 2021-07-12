Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Radmila Alimova

День-1. Задание dailyui challenge

Radmila Alimova
Radmila Alimova
День-1. Задание dailyui challenge вебдизайн designe ui dailyui
Учусь веб дизайну, решила поучавствовать в DailyUi Challenge) Каждый день нужно будет выполнять какое то задание. Сегодня нужно было сделать форму регистрации. Хочу посмотреть смогу ли я дойти до конца?) И если смогу, то какой будет результат? Итак, у меня впереди 3 месяца ежедневных заданий от #DailyUI

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Radmila Alimova
Radmila Alimova

