Tom Seaver Day - July 22nd

All-Star Break inbound, time to reflect;

When I was in 3rd grade, I had a class period dedicated to the “library”. Our class would sit in the library for about 45 minutes and we were tasked with picking any book and to read it quietly for that duration. I always ran to the “sports” section and picked out the same 3 books. One was about Gil Hodges, one was about Lou Gehrig and one was about Tom Seaver (it was an old library okay ,invest in your local school idk what to tell you).

Since I picked up that book, #tomseaver became my favorite baseball player without ever seeing him play. He had iconic nicknames like Tom Terrific and The Franchise. He had an iconic pitching motion, dipping his knee so low it often scraped the mound. His statistics were taken for granted when he played. Wins were seen a superior - overshadowing his league leading stats. He was a force on the mound, leading the league in wins, strikeouts and Era multiple times. He was the first great Met .

A first ballot hall of gamer, World Series Champ, 300 game winner, 3x Cy Young’s - easily one of the greatest pitchers in the history of the game.

If you were wondering my favorite baseball players of all time in order, it goes as such;

1. Tom Seaver

2. Lou Gehrig

3. Bob Gibson

4. David Wright

5. Hideki Matsui