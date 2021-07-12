Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Terence Thien

Doggo

Terence Thien
Terence Thien
  • Save
Doggo concept branding identity logomark logo
Download color palette

The Doggo Concept

Matching the blue colors with a slight light blue, I think it looks great.

Video of making: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ld1pZ75OxEo

Get in touch: thienforge@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Terence Thien
Terence Thien

More by Terence Thien

View profile
    • Like