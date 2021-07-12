Dinno

Big trip on a small island

Dinno
Dinno
  • Save
Big trip on a small island childhood child nature travel 2d flat illustration vector graphic design
Download color palette

Hey!
Have you ever noticed that as a child, small things and events seem so big and significant? How a little trip to a nearby town seemed like an exciting adventure.
The idea of my project is to show how sometimes small things are significant in our big world.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Dinno
Dinno

More by Dinno

View profile
    • Like