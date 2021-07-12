Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mioe

Life Aquatic characters 🎥🐬🤿🦀🐢🛥

Mioe
Mioe
Hire Me
  • Save
Life Aquatic characters 🎥🐬🤿🦀🐢🛥 guitar walk cycle character animation looping character design motion gif illustration animation
Life Aquatic characters 🎥🐬🤿🦀🐢🛥 guitar walk cycle character animation looping character design motion gif illustration animation
Download color palette
  1. PeledosSantos_SeuJorge.gif
  2. Klaus.gif

Homage to The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, here’s a couple of those memorable characters in our restrained geometric style

Mioe
Mioe
Unique characters / bold colours / eye-catching animation
Hire Me

More by Mioe

View profile
    • Like