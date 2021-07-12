Abdul Mukti

UI Design Web Coffee Shop

Abdul Mukti
Abdul Mukti
  • Save
UI Design Web Coffee Shop branding ui website website design website ui design ui design
Download color palette

Halo, kali ini saya ingin berbagi project kecil saya yaitu, UI Design Web 'Coffee Shop', project ini saya buat menggunakan aplikasi open source yaitu figma.

Sumber Image : https://unsplash.com/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Abdul Mukti
Abdul Mukti

More by Abdul Mukti

View profile
    • Like