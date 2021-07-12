Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
POS-terminal cashier

POS-terminal cashier
I want to present the POS-terminal of the cashier. I had a task to develop a working space of the cashier with opening shift, closing of shift, the catalog of production and other functions which do work of the cashier convenient. It will be interesting to hear your thoughts :-)

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
