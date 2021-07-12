Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
"Grand-Sovie" intellectual club

"Grand-Sovie" intellectual club graphic design vector branding logo design
Фирменный стиль для интеллектуального клуба по игре "Что? Где? Когда?" "Гранд-Совье". Клуб располагается на платформах Твич, Ютуб, ВКонтакте и других. Айдентика оформлена в стиле 20-х годов прошлого века.

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
