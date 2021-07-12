Darshak Chavda

Daily UI 017 - Email Receipt

Darshak Chavda
Darshak Chavda
  • Save
Daily UI 017 - Email Receipt invoice email template gtav gta5 epicgames epic games order email design order confirmation newsletter receipt email email receipt 017 daily ui 017 dailyui 017 ui design dailyuichallenge dailyui
Download color palette

Challenge #017 - Email Receipt. Here is the Email Receipt UI for Epic Games purchase of GTA 5.

Press 'L' if you like it! 🏀

Darshak Chavda
Darshak Chavda

More by Darshak Chavda

View profile
    • Like