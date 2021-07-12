Logotor

Music lover logo design

Music lover logo design music love logo love music logo design recording studio music studio studio music academy music music logo exclusive sound teaching course club entertainment letter logo minimalist appicon modern logo brand identity
Music lover logo design for a music academy. The design concept combine with music icon and love icon .
