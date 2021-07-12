Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Issé Ari Design

UX-UI Design institutional Notary website

Issé Ari Design
Issé Ari Design
  • Save
UX-UI Design institutional Notary website modern webdesign institutional webdesign institutional website notary website notary branding ui design ux design design modern design minimalist design
Download color palette

This project has been made for VIII Notaire Associés, a Notary Office that wanted to modernize the image of the sector and connect to their clients through proximity.

A very beautiful collaboration with the Team of the Notary Office =)

Issé Ari Design
Issé Ari Design

More by Issé Ari Design

View profile
    • Like